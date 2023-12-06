Marvin Harrison Jr. isn't the only WR option for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
There are several intriguing wideouts the Arizona Cardinals could draft if the Ohio State stud ends up with another franchise next spring.
By Jim Koch
At the moment, the Arizona Cardinals front office is sitting pretty with the third-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. If things don't change, the Cards could very well walk away with stud wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. There's also a possibility, however, that the Redbirds could miss out on an individual who has what it takes to be the next Larry Fitzgerald.
With Arizona's bye week finally upon us, the squad will have extra time to gear up for the final four games. Emerging victorious in even one or two of those matchups could take the organization out of the running for the highly-touted Harrison. If that unfortunate scenario comes to fruition, "Big Red" general manager Monti Ossenfort would have no choice but to explore other options at wideout.
Luckily for the Cardinals, next spring's draft features a plethora of talented receivers. What makes the group even more appealing is the fact that several of the top pass-catchers can bring size to the mix. Giving Kyler Murray some bigger wideouts to work with could make all of the difference in the world for the diminutive signal-caller.
The Arizona Cardinals could land the team's next great wide receiver during the 2024 NFL Draft
LSU's Malik Nabers is fresh off of a breakout campaign for the 9-3 Tigers. The 6 foot 1,188 pounder hauled in 86 passes for 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023. In his 37 career appearances, Nabers has tallied 186 catches, 2,980 receiving yards, and 21 scores for the Louisiana school.
If size is what the Cards front office desires, Florida State University prospect Keon Coleman should be the choice. At 6 foot 4, 210 pounds, the 20-year-old could provide Murray with a highly-visible, downfield target. Coleman has turned 50 receptions into 658 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Seminoles this fall.
Rome Odunze, a 6 foot 3, 200 pounder, is enjoying a magnificent season for the University of Washington. In the 13 contests he dressed for in '23, the 21-year-old was credited with 81 catches,1428 receiving yards, and 13 scores. The year before, Odunze earned First-team All-Pac 12 honors after amassing 75 receptions,1,145 yards, and seven touchdowns for the Huskies.
One final wideout worth mentioning happens to be Harrison's teammate at Ohio State. Emeka Egbuka, at 6 foot 1, 203 pounds, is also equipped with the size that Arizona's receiving corps so desperately needs. During his three seasons at the school, the 21-year-old Egbuka totaled 118 catches,1,794 receiving yards, and 14 scores for the Buckeyes.
(Statistics provided by College Football Reference)