Marvin Pierre is an undrafted free agent Arizona Cardinals fans should know
The Arizona Cardinals have signed a few undrafted free agents, and linebacker Marvin Pierre is more than intriguing.
For the 2023 Arizona Cardinals, linebacker is by far the strongest position on the roster, so Marvin Pierre more than has his work cut out for him. However, if there was ever a likely candidate for the practice squad who could, in time, move up and join the active roster, look no further than former Kent State Golden Flash Marvin Pierre.
While Pierre posted modest numbers in 2021, his 2022 season should raise your eyebrows. He posted 96 total tackles, 7.5 behind the line, and 1.5 sacks. He also had a pick six, two passes deflected, and two forced fumbles.
Like Quavian White, Pierre didn’t face the toughest competition in the MAC, but he played well enough to warrant more than just a look. And for that, you should get to know who he is, because Pierre could be sticking around the desert for longer than just training camp.
Marvin Pierre may be a candidate for the Arizona Cardinals practice squad
As mentioned, the Cardinals are loaded at linebacker, with the likes of Krys Barnes, Kyzir White, Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, and Owen Pappoe vying for playing time. However, Collins may see time at edge with Cam Thomas, Myjai Sanders, and B.J. Ojulari, while Simmons could find himself playing more often in the secondary.
Although this scenario still probably wouldn’t thrust Pierre onto the active roster, he could make an interesting depth piece in a ‘next man up’ scenario with a spot on the Redbirds practice squad. Overall, I’m expecting to see Pierre stick with the Cardinals longer than many might anticipate, and if he impresses, he will receive even more of a look next season.
So far, the Cards have signed a decent handful of intriguing talent as undrafted free agents, and you can expect more than just Pierre to find a spot with the organization.
(Statistics provided by Sports-Reference/CFB)