3 matchups the Arizona Cardinals must take advantage of vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals are facing the Atlanta Falcons in Kyler Murray’s return to live game action, and there are a few matchups they can take advantage of.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have a few key matchups against the Atlanta Falcons this week that they can take advantage of. And not all of these matchups are perceived advantages heading into the contest, which adds a unique twist to his upcoming game.
Instead, the Cardinals saw and struggled mightily against one strength the Falcons possess in their 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and it gives them an opportunity to make enough adjustments so they don’t repeat the same mistake twice. A second matchup is also one that looks like a strength for Atlanta, but with a backup quarterback starting, it could be rather hard to come by.
The third involves yet another weakness for the Cardinals through the first nine weeks of the season. But they also had such a tough schedule and faced so many top 10 teams overall and in the category amidst an injury bug that they never would have had an easy time circumventing it until this Sunday.
3 matchups the Arizona Cardinals must take advantage of in Week 10
1 - Short passing game vs. Falcons pass rush
There is no question that the Atlanta Falcons pass rush is one of the NFL’s better, and more underrated units. So far, Atlanta’s rush hasn’t gotten to the quarterback often, but they have forced opponents to throw before they are ready, which has resulted in the Falcons boasting the league’s 11th ranked passing defense.
But the Cardinals are in luck, since they already know what not to do when facing an elite pass rush. And since Kyler Murray has way more experience than Clayton Tune in this league, he would be better equipped to know what’s coming, and how to circumvent it.
If Kyler and Company establish the quick passing game, then this is one supposed disadvantage the Cards can turn into an advantage. Murray could be rusty early, but if he establishes a rhythm, then he will beat the Falcons defense often this coming Sunday.