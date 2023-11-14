Mock Draft 3.0: Arizona Cardinals land generational talent with the fourth pick
The Arizona Cardinals now have the fourth pick, but it doesn’t mean they won’t land a generational talent with the selection.
By Sion Fawkes
13 - Denver: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB/Alabama
Corner is a huge need for the Broncos, and they get lucky with Kool-Aid McKinstry free falling out of the top ten. If this mock allowed trades, chances are, Denver would work with someone to burst into the top ten to grab McKinstry in such a situation.
14 - Los Angeles Chargers, Cooper DeJean, CB/Iowa
The Chargers would ideally love to see McKinstry fall to them at 14th overall, but they get a sound consolation prize in Cooper DeJean. DeJean could be a Day One starter for a Chargers passing defense that ranks 31st in the league.
15 - Indianapolis: Keon Coleman, WR/Florida State
Quarterback Anthony Richardson could use a talented target at receiver, and Keon Coleman is one of the more underrated first-round talents. This is another situation where a team hesitates little before they turn in the draft card.
16 - Las Vegas: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT/Illinois
The Raiders could be in the mix to trade up and draft JJ McCarthy, but as mentioned previously, that would be a reach. Instead, they opt for the best player on the board that they can plug in and play from Day One.