Mock Draft 7.0: Arizona Cardinals trade with the Colts
21 - Los Angeles Chargers - Christian Gonzalez, CB/Oregon
J.C. Jackson was supposed to fill one of the two corner slots, but he was a perennial free agent bust. With Christian Gonzalez falling to 21st overall, the Los Angeles Chargers get a do-over.
22 - Baltimore Ravens - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR/Ohio State
What’s the least the Baltimore Ravens can do for Lamar Jackson or whoever steps in at quarterback? Yep, draft a receiver, and a high-upside one at that.
23 - Minnesota Vikings - Deonte Banks, CB/Maryland
The Minnesota Vikings desperately need a cornerback following several offseason departures. Deonte Banks will be there, and the Vikes shouldn’t hesitate.
24 - Jacksonville Jaguars - Luke Musgrave, TE/Oregon State
At this point, it’s all about surrounding quarterback Trevor Lawrence with talent. Luke Musgrave will provide a huge help in that aspect.
25 - New York Giants - Jalin Hyatt, WR/Tennessee
The New York Giants need a player with WR1 potential. While they have some talent at the position, none pose a legitimate threat to defenses, and Jalin Hyatt can change that.
26 - Dallas Cowboys - Dalton Kinkaid, TE/Utah
The Dallas Cowboys will replace Dalton Schultz with another Dalton, this one being Dalton Kinkaid. He will also immediately draw attention away from CeeDee Lamb.
27 - Buffalo Bills - Rashee Rice, WR/SMU
The Buffalo Bills could be one offensive player away from a Lombardi. And while they’ve been linked to the likes of Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins and free agent Odell Beckham Jr., they may just opt to draft the best receiver left on the board.
28 - Cincinnati Bengals - Brian Branch, S/Alabama
Now that the offensive line appears to be set, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to upgrade other weakened portions of their team. Safety will be the first position they address, and they get a good one with Brian Branch.
29 - New Orleans Saints - B.J. Ojulari, Edge/LSU
Edge is a point of weakness for the New Orleans Saints, and B.J. Ojulari can potentially fix that. Look for NOLA to go defense here.
30 - Philadelphia Eagles - Kelee Ringo, CB/Georgia
The Philadelphia Eagles have solid depth at cornerback. But James Bradberry and Darius Slay aren’t getting any younger, and there is no guaranteed future CB1 there at the moment. Look for them to invest in Kelee Ringo, give him a pitch count early, then go from there.