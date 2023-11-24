Mock Trade: Arizona Cardinals send Kyler Murray to the AFC for a first-round pick and more
The Arizona Cardinals will likely keep Kyler Murray, but there is one football team in the AFC who may be willing to overpay for the star quarterback.
By Sion Fawkes
Why Kyler Murray is a good fit for the Steelers
Despite the fact the Steelers would need to make a ton of cuts and even restructure some contracts to acquire Murray, they have shown this season to be well ahead of the Cardinals, meaning they’re filling in what is potentially the missing puzzle piece with a former Pro Bowler since it’s clear the incumbent Kenny Pickett isn’t the answer.
Therefore, the Steelers are one of the few teams that wouldn’t shy away from Murray’s contract, even if he just puts up serviceable performances. Remember, in Pittsburgh, he has a defense that, although it doesn’t rank incredibly high in most categories, is still seventh in the league in points allowed. He would also have a pair of running backs who would help open the passing game.
He would also have several solid targets in Pittsburgh, assuming they are healthy, mainly George Pickens, who appears to have made amends with the Steelers, Diontae Johnson, and Pat Freiermuth. Therefore, Murray wouldn’t be counted on to elevate anyone, and he has the type of offense around him to play the dink-and-dunk game once the run opens the pass.