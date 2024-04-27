Monti Ossenfort starts off Cardinals' Day 3 drafting S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals ended their third round by selecting cornerback Elijah Jones and picked right back up by selecting another secondary player in Dadrion Taylor-Demerson out of Texas Tech. Taylor-Demerson, who can play both free and strong safety as well as in the nickel spot is a versatile defensive back that Cardinals’ defensive coordinator Nick Rallis can utilize in many ways. With the Red Raiders last season, Taylor-Demerson led the team with 4 interceptions and had 8 pass breakups. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash which added speed to Arizona’s secondary.
Luckily, Taylor-Demerson does not need to come in and start right away. With having Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson already, Taylor-Demerson will have time to develop but don’t be surprised if he sees some action out in the nickel spot.
Ossenfort needed to address the safety position and getting Taylor-Demerson in the 4th round shows us that he is preparing for the future. With this pick, the Cardinals have added three defensive backs in Max Melton, Elijah Jones and now Taylor-Demerson. There is going to be plenty of competition leading into the season.
Clearly, Ossenfort felt some way about Arizona’s secondary as he has been attacking the unit to make it better, which shows that he is following through with trying to improve this team. This defense could have a lot of new faces on the field in the next year or two, and with Taylor-Demerson being a fourth round pick, that is still starter level material so there is some pressure on him to show what he can do. Either way, he will have time to develop but Cardinals fan should get to know his name sooner than later.