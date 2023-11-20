Moose Muhammad III could be a steal for the Arizona Cardinals in April
Arizona Cardinals fans would love to see their team draft Marvin Harrison Jr. But if he’s unavailable there is another talented receiver with NFL bloodlines.
By Sion Fawkes
Muhsin Muhammad was one of the NFL’s better receivers in the 1990s and 2000s, playing around the same time as Marvin Harrison Sr. And his son, Moose Muhammad III, could be on the Arizona Cardinals radar as a mid-round pick if they lose out on the Marvin Harrison Jr. sweepstakes.
While Muhammad’s stat line is nothing special, he’s one of those players who possesses the size the Cardinals need at the position, and that alone raises his value. The junior is also playing for what has been a turbulent Texas A&M Aggies team, and that hasn’t helped his college production.
However, Muhammad has shown big-play ability, given his stat line in 2022 when he averaged 16.1 yards per catch on 38 receptions. Muhammad also caught four touchdown passes last season, which matched his totals during his freshman year in 2021.
Moose Muhammad III would be a sound early Day 3 pick for Arizona Cardinals
As it stands, the jury remains out on Marquise Brown while Michael Wilson has struggled with injuries lately. This could leave a barren cupboard at receiver, which is why a contingent of Cardinals fans would love to see Harrison Jr. come to the Redbirds.
There are also several talented consolation prizes out there like Keon Coleman of Florida State, Malik Nabers of LSU, and Rome Odunze of Washington. With a likely mid-first-round pick acquired from the Houston Texans, the Cards could opt to draft any of the aforementioned names.
But if they decide to wait on a receiver until early on Day 3, Moose Muhammad III would be a great, and not an overly-complicated developmental project. While he likely wouldn’t make a huge impact in his rookie season, he is the type of player you draft, develop, and have him make an impact later.
He will be worth watching in the post-Jimbo Fisher era, so keep an eye on this likely Day 3 pick who has the potential to increase his stock.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)