NFL Draft 2024: Best players available Arizona should target on Day 2
By Brandon Ray
Trey Benson, RB - Florida State
Staying with Florida State, Coleman’s teammate Trey Benson might be the best running back in this draft (some might say). Benson has had back-to-back seasons of running for over 900 yards on the ground for the Seminoles and has had 23 rushing touchdowns in the last two seasons. While this running back class is not the greatest, it still has talent that teams should not ignore completely. Benson is very much in the conversation as a playmaker who can add value to an offense in this league.
Braelon Allen, RB - Wisconsin
Another running back that could start to get on the radars of NFL teams is Braelon Allen out of Wisconsin, who might be the most pro ready running back in this draft class. Wisconsin runs the football a lot and Allen showed what he can do when he is given the opportunity to make a play. He is a big back who can help take the pressure off of James Conner in the backfield for the Cardinals. Having rushed for over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons at Wisconsin (and 984 yards last season), there is no doubt that Allen can be a true impactful player in the backfield.
With James Conner going into a contract year with Arizona, don’t be surprised if the Cardinals go with a running back at some point, maybe even during the second phase of the draft.