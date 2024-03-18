NFL Draft expert suggests Cardinals might pass on Marvin Harrison Jr with No. 4 pick
Well... This might shock some people!
The Arizona Cardinals own the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the consensus is that they'll spend that pick on Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. If this draft wasn't so quarterback-heavy, Harrison would likely be a top-3 pick in the draft but since the Bears, Commanders, and Patriots all need quarterbacks, Harrison will be right there for the taking with the fourth pick.
Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, however, doesn't necessarily think Harrison will be the first receiver off the board. He tweeted on Monday morning that he "wouldn't be shocked if [Malik] Nabers" was the first receiver to be selected come draft night in April.
Nabers was downright explosive for LSU during the 2023 season, tallying 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns and averaging 17.6 yards per reception. He's a playmaker and will likely be so for whichever NFL team drafts him.
Could Cardinals shake things up with fourth overall pick?
Harrison is considered to be the best receiver in the draft, having just come off a 1,211 yard season in 2023 while finding the end zone 14 times. He's going to be be an immediate playmaker for whichever team takes him in April and most people think that team will be the Cardinals. They traded Rondale Moore this offseason, opening up a spot in their receiver room.
Nabers isn't much of a drop-off from Harrison but some things just feel destined to happen and Arizona drafting Harrison is one of those things. Nabers shouldn't have to wait much longer to hear his name on draft night should Harrison go first.
What if the Cardinals did shake it up and take Nabers though? Some fans might be a bit stunned but Nabers would still be a great weapon for Kyler Murray to have.