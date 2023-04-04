NFL Draft Grades 2020: Re-grading the Arizona Cardinals draft three years later
An axiom states we can’t grade a draft haul until three years down the road. Now that three years have passed, let’s grade the Arizona Cardinals 2020 draft.
As we approach the 2023 NFL Draft, let’s take a moment and reflect on the Arizona Cardinals 2020 draft class, which included six members who contributed to the team in varying ways.
Below, you will find those picks, a tidbit on their career with the Cards, plus a grade, and an explanation of how I came up with the grade. And just for reference, I’m grading each player on an A-F scale. A’s are worth five points, B’s are four, C’s are three, D’s, two, and F’s, one.
Once I look at and grade each individual pick, I’ll combine the points, come up with a final grade, and explain why the Cards earned praise, or criticism. But enough talk; let’s get started.
Grading the Arizona Cardinals 2020 draft three years later
Round 1, Pick 8: Isaiah Simmons, LB/Clemson
For a while there, I wasn’t sure what to think of Isaiah Simmons. After a pedestrian rookie season, I used the excuse that he was less-than-stellar because it was his first year in the league. However, a serviceable second season got me excited for what Year 3 would hold.
Unfortunately, it didn’t start out well for Simmons, and I called for then-general manager Steve Keim to ship the “splash player” out of town while he still had value. Fortunately, however, Keim didn’t, and Simmons came on strong in the second half of the year, turning in his best season as a pro.
While we don’t know if the new regime will pick up his fifth-year option, it’s safe to say Simmons is developing into at least a solid NFL player. Has he underachieved? Yes, but he’s also enjoyed some excellent spurts.
Grade: B - Simmons hasn’t been the perennial Pro Bowler many thought he’d be. But he’s also a player who will start in this league for years to come.