NFL Draft moves from NFC West that should concern Cardinals fans
The NFC West gets tougher than it already was before...
By Brandon Ray
Los Angeles Rams: Drafting EDGE Jared Verse, DT Braden Fiske, RB Blake Corum
In the first three rounds, the Rams hit on each of their picks. After rumors started swirling of them trying to trade up into the top ten of the first round, they would stay at No. 19 and would end up drafting a top three edge rusher in Jared Verse. With the Seminoles last season, Verse was a First-team All-ACC player who had 9 sacks. He now joins Byron Young to create a pass rush on both sides that could be a handful for Paris Johnson and Jonah Williams.
Los Angeles would then add again to their defensive line by trading up for defensive tackle Braden Fiske, who was teammates with Verse at Florida State. Fiske started climbing up draft boards after a phenomenal combine performance that was headlined by his 4.78 40-yard dash. He can stop the run and create a consistent pass rush, and he will be doing it alongside Kobie Turner who the Rams drafted last year that led all rookie defensive tackles with 9 sacks last year.
Then in the third round, the Rams would take away Jim Harbaugh’s running game from last year by drafting Michigan running back Blake Corum. Having a running back duo of Corum and Kyren Williams is going to be a force for the Cardinals. The Cardinals’ run defense was the worst in the league last season, and now their jobs just got tougher when they go up against the Rams.