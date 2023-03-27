NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Arizona Cardinals trade for a ransom
With one month to go before the 2023 NFL Draft, we’re diving deeper than ever before, projecting the Arizona Cardinals pull off a trade with the Packers.
In our most recent mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals swapped with the Indianapolis Colts, and took Will Anderson Jr. with the fourth overall pick. Today, we’re imagining who Arizona could take if they traded down to the middle of the first round, the 15th overall spot, to be exact.
In this scenario, the Green Bay Packers are looking to pull off a blockbuster with Big Red, obviously seeking Will Levis to be their next franchise quarterback to replace Aaron Rodgers. While the Packers have Jordan Love, the former first round pick hasn’t shown much.
And to get bold, we’ll just say the Pack sends Love to the desert to be Kyler Murray’s next backup, along with a first round pick in 2024, plus the 45th overall pick, and the 78th overall pick in 2023.
So without further ado, let’s get started. Who will the Cardinals take 15th overall?
1 - Carolina Panthers: C.J. Stroud, QB/Ohio State
All signs point to the Carolina Panthers taking the Ohio State product with the top selection. Stroud can step in immediately, but if he needs time to develop, Carolina still has the well-traveled Andy Dalton. You know what? Maybe it’s best to just roll with Stroud…
2 - Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB/Alabama
Bryce Young may be small, but he is a mobile quarterback who is the best fit for a team with a limited amount of starpower surrounding it. Like Stroud, Young can start from Day One. Unlike Stroud, he probably will be the Day One starter.
3 - Green Bay Packers: Will Levis, QB/Kentucky
The Green Bay Packers will choose between two potential-laden prospects in Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. While Richardson’s upside could entice them, Levis is the more proven player.
4 - Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB/Florida
Anthony Richardson is one player who I would shy away from in this draft given his lack of productivity. However, he’d be a great fit for the Colts, who can sit and basically redshirt him for a season.
5 - Seattle Seahawks: Will Anderson Jr, DE/Edge/Alabama
The Arizona Cardinals, by trading out of the third spot, would be “giving” Will Anderson to the Seattle Seahawks in this scenario. Not ideal for the Cardinals, but if this were to happen come the 27th, it means there’s a player they think more highly of.