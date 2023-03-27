NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Arizona Cardinals trade for a ransom
6 - Detroit Lions: Lukas Van Ness, DE/Iowa
Corner was the Detroit Lions biggest need coming into the offseason, but with Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton hopping aboard, the Lions could seek to improve their defensive line. They struck gold last season with Aidan Hutchinson, and now, Luke Van Ness could be the second part of a dynamic duo.
7 - Las Vegas Raiders: Paris Johnson Jr/OT/Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders are an empty vessel on the offensive line. Paris Johnson Jr could give this team a franchise left tackle for Jimmy Garoppolo.
8 - Atlanta Falcons: Jalen Carter, DT/Alabama
Jalen Carter has had his fair share of issues lately, legal, plus a poor showing at his pro day. But that being said, someone is going to take a chance on him. In this scenario, that someone is the Atlanta Falcons.
9 - Chicago Bears: Tyree Wilson, DE/Texas Tech
The Chicago Bears scheme doesn’t necessarily require a pass/edge rusher. But it still wouldn’t hurt to land what could be the second-best one in the NFL Draft. Thanks to the Bears scheme, Wilson would also fit in as a 4-3 defensive end.
10 - Philadelphia Eagles: Bijan Robinson, RB/Texas
With no Miles Sanders for 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles will look to the NFL Draft to fill the void. They will roll with Bijan Robinson, who could factor in as a rare featured back for years.