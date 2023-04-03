NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Arizona Cardinals swap with Las Vegas, New England
6 - Detroit Lions: Will Anderson Jr, DE/Edge/Alabama
This is the reason the Arizona Cardinals are trading out of the seventh spot. This is also a reason the entire NFL universe needs to be leery of the Detroit Lions for the first time in forever. Can you imagine Will Anderson Jr and Aidan Hutchinson lining up on opposite ends of the field?
7 - New England Patriots: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR/Ohio State
Clearly, I’m not confident the Atlanta Falcons will land DeAndre Hopkins. Knowing this, the New England Patriots leapfrog them to snag the draft’s first surprise pick, but a high-potential one at that. In doing so, they will hand the Arizona Cardinals the 46th and 76th overall picks, giving the Redbirds eight in the Top 100. Many will scoff at this counterintuitive selection, but it’s also something I wouldn’t put past Bill Belichick.
8 - Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, DE/Edge/Texas Tech
The Atlanta Falcons had just 21 sacks last season, and they will hope Tyree Wilson changes that narrative. Atlanta has swung and missed on plenty of pass rushers over the years, so maybe this one will be different.
9 - Chicago Bears: Paris Johnson Jr., OT/Ohio State
Ohio State quarterback meets an Ohio State tackle in Chicago. This pick is a no-brainer for a Chicago Bears team looking to get the most out of their hopeful franchise quarterback, Justin Fields.
10 - Philadelphia Eagles: Bijan Robinson, RB/Texas
The Philadelphia Eagles have recently gone without a player they could dub as a true featured back unless that player broke out, like Miles Sanders. And while the same could occur this season, Bijan Robinson could be too good of a talent to pass up.