NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Round 1 surprises for the Arizona Cardinals
Chicago Bears: Jordan Addison, WR/USC
The Chicago Bears should take a tackle here. But they may also select a receiver to give quarterback Justin Fields a legitimate WR1.
Philadelphia Eagles: Bijan Robinson, RB/Texas
The Philadelphia Eagles are another strong candidate to take a tackle. But in this mock, they will go against the grain and instead land one of the better running backs in the past few seasons in Bijan Robinson.
Arizona Cardinals: Bryan Bresee, DT/Clemson
Remember, these are surprise picks, so in this scenario, the Arizona Cardinals go with defensive tackle, Bryan Bresee. If you’ve read my previous takes and mock drafts, you will know I wouldn’t be a fan of this pick, but the Cards would take Bresee based on his potential, not necessarily on his meager production.
Of course, drafting Bresee also means passing up on the likes of Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr., and Myles Murphy, among others. But some general managers and coaching staffs love players like Bresee, given their respective builds and overall potential.