Now is the time for the Cardinals to make a move for Tee Higgins
Only two weeks after receiving a $21.8 million franchise tag, WR Tee Higgins has expressed interest to seek a trade from the Bengals.
With Tee Higgins requesting a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, this could be the perfect opportunity for general manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals to make a big offseason splash and obtain a true go-to target for Kyler Murray.
This is a unique situation because with Higgins requesting to search for a trade, the former second round pick is demonstrating that he wants to sign a multi-year contract. Therefore, having an offensive weapon under a multi-year deal would allow Arizona to build an explosive offense around Kyler Murray.
There is no secret that Higgins would not be able to break out of the shadow that Ja’Marr Chase casts being the true number one for Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. If Higgins can prove to be the star receiver that his potential shows, there would be no doubt that he would be the premiere target in the desert.
After the Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins experiment did not work out in a manner that either side would chalk up as a win, this could be the opportunity to reverse that fortune and give Higgins the chance to thrive.
If Arizona is unable to re- sign Marquise Brown, Higgins quickly fills this void. If Arizona is able to keep Brown in the desert, adding Higgins on the opposite side of the formation will improve the pass game tenfold.
An offense featuring Higgins would give the Cardinals a true number one receiver, a game-changing quarterback and one of the up-and-coming tight ends in the league in Trey McBride. This is the kind of move that could add wins into the 2024 schedule because of the increase in offensive output.
With many believing that the Cardinals will draft Marvin Harrison Jr. in the upcoming draft, this signing gives Arizona a fall-back plan if MHJ is taken before the fourth overall pick. If the Cardinals are able to draft Harrison Jr., this gives Murray two game-changing targets out wide in just one offseason.
With both Higgins flexing his much-earned leverage toward a multi-year deal, and the Cardinals looking to build for the future, bringing a premiere wide receiver to the Cardinals will be the splash that Ossenfort could be looking for.
Due to the franchise tag placed by Cincinnati, Higgins has until July 15 to make a long-term deal.