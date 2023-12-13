Offensive coordinator’s statements on Kyler Murray should excite Arizona Cardinals fans
The Arizona Cardinals commitment to quarterback Kyler Murray took another step forward following Drew Petzing’s statements.
By Sion Fawkes
While a contingent of the Arizona Cardinals fan base has not been satisfied with quarterback Kyler Murray, others would love to see the fifth-year quarterback in Glendale for the next decade. And if offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has his way, this is exactly what will happen regarding the polarizing 26-year-old.
What’s more amazing is the fact the new regime easily could have planned to part ways with Murray following the 2023 season should they have chosen to select their own guy like North Carolina’s Drake Maye, USC’s Caleb Williams (if he declares), LSU’s Jayden Daniels, or Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. So often, new regimes and coaching staffs love discarding players from the previous, and the Cardinals have been no strangers to that.
Isaiah Simmons is no longer with the team, nor is Myjai Sanders, Josh Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, and quite a few others. And this all occurred in just one calendar year, so you can expect more turnover when the new league year begins in March 2024.
But per offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Murray appears to have more than impressed, and that should entice fans, regardless of what they think of the quarterback, to heave a sigh of relief. Here is what jumped out the most during the offensive coordinator’s interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter:
"“I think he’s done a really nice job of handling an extremely hard situation. I think what he’s put on tape is really impressive. And then going through that (rehab) process, to learn a new language, to integrate with new teammates and then to jump in the field less than a month ago, I think that’s a really tall task and I think he’s done a great job of handling it and embracing it and making the most out of it.”"- Drew Petzing
Source: Petzing: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray proving he is a ‘franchise quarterback’ by Tyler Drake, Arizona Sports.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback should have a bright future in the desert
While it’s true that Kyler Murray is still on the lower end of any rankings regarding number-one overall picks over the previous decade and there is a lot the Cardinals quarterback must improve on, it’s also true that Murray has bettered his persona on and off the field. That should at least encourage the Red Sea to go into 2024 confident that the 26-year-old can ascend to even greater heights next season.
Further, Murray and quite a few players in the offense for the final month of the season will return next year, and they will have a greater understanding of how to run Petzing’s system. Therefore, the quarterback will be more comfortable with his footwork, lining up under center, and in knowing what to do with the football in various situations, something he’s been predictably up and down with.
The test continues this Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals will look to slow the San Francisco 49ers momentum. Their NFC West rival is coming off of a convincing win over the Seattle Seahawks, and with one of the league’s best defenses, Murray has a golden opportunity to show that the Cardinals offense can be efficient with him leading it vs. even one of the top Super Bowl contenders.