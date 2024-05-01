One big strength for every Arizona Cardinals draft pick
By Brandon Ray
Coming out of the NFL Draft with 12 draft picks, the Arizona Cardinals should look different for the better in 2024. Whether they start 3-4 rookies, or even just having the depth, the Cardinals will now have expectations to have some success next season. Maybe the playoffs are a bit of a stretch, but we have seen teams come out of the draft on a high note and then produce success on the field that included a trip to the playoffs.
Each draft pick that the Cardinals made was made for a purpose and Monti Ossenfort delivered. Bringing in six players on each side of the ball, Arizona had a balanced draft class and they can bring value to the team whether it be immediately or for the future.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Superstar potential
As one of, if not the best wide receiver the last two years in college, Marvin Harrison Jr. is set to step in as Arizona’s number one wideout on the offense. Unlike rookie wideout Malik Nabers, Harrison has a true franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray which gives him an advantage to making an immediate impact. This was the best landing spot for Harrison and now he will have the chance to unleash superstar potential in the NFC West. Murray has shown that he can lead the Cardinals behind center and now he has a massive potential superstar in Harrison.