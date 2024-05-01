One big strength for every Arizona Cardinals draft pick
By Brandon Ray
OT Christian Jones - Elite pass protection
Somehow, the Cardinals managed to draft Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones in the fifth round who could be a starter within the next two years. He has played right tackle the last two seasons but also has experience on the left side. One thing that stands out about Jones’ game is his pass protection skills. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones ranked fourth among offensive tackles in the country in terms of pressure rates allowed. This gives Arizona a chance to develop Jones at the pro level and work on his run blocking game as well.
WR Tejhaun Palmer - Contested catch ability
This pick is confusing seeing as how Arizona could have drafted USC wide receiver Brenden Rice but Tejhaun Palmer did something to impress the Cardinals to draft him in the sixth round. Palmer has a bigger size which gives him the ability to go up and get the ball in contested catch situations. It will be a long shot for Palmer to step onto the field and make an impact, but that is what training camp will show us whether or not Palmer can contribute to the offense.
CB Jaden Davis - Tackling in the open field
Last season with the Miami Hurricanes, Jaden Davis recorded 32 solo tackles which was among the most for the team and he also added on two forced fumble. The Cardinals ended up taking three cornerbacks in this draft which includes Davis, so maybe Davis will have a chance at development behind some guys for the future, but Davis can help against the run which many cornerbacks in the NFL struggle with.