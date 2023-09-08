One optimistic, pessimistic, and logical prediction for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals season
The Arizona Cardinals kick off their 2023 season against the Washington Commanders in two days. So let’s lay out three distinct predictions for the year.
By Sion Fawkes
Pessimism
Josh Dobbs and/or Clayton Tune struggle, and the running game and defense cannot carry the team during the first few games of the season. News hits that Murray won’t return until Week 9, and the Cards stumble to a 1-7 or even an 0-8 start under their pair of sputtering quarterbacks.
While the defense still boasts its fair share of playmakers like Budda Baker, it’s nowhere near enough to remedy the league’s worst offense. Arizona finally gets Murray back for Week 9, but he’s unable to move past his 2022 struggles, leading the Cards to an eventual 3-14 record.
Arizona becomes a place most free agents want to avoid, and general manager Monti Ossenfort is once again signing cast-offs, backups, and role players to fill any excess need on the roster. The Cards take a quarterback with the first pick in the draft while they look to move Murray to a willing team.