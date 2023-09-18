3 biggest overreactions to Arizona Cardinals Week 2 loss to the New York Giants
The Arizona Cardinals lost the heartbreaker of heartbreakers earlier today against the New York Giants. But that doesn’t mean we need to overreact.
By Sion Fawkes
Oh, the Arizona Cardinals blew a game they would have won 99 out of 100 times today. And yes, I’m merely estimating here because I didn’t bother to actually see how many times in their history that they let a three-touchdown lead slip away. Though if I were to guess, I’d postulate that it hasn’t happened often.
But of course, this 0-2 hole is the situation we currently find ourselves in, so it’s only natural for many fans and supporters of this team to overreact. But let’s calm down, go over these three overreactions efficiently, and talk about why they are nothing more than, well, overreactions. Starting with one that I’m sure we will hear from all corners of the NFL universe.
3 major overreactions to the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 loss
1 - These are the same old Cardinals
Take one look at the Chicago/St. Louis/Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals history, and you will see one of the least successful, if not the least successful, franchises in the four major North American professional sports leagues. And just two games into their new era, the Cards have squandered a pair of leads, including a huge one earlier today.
But these aren’t the same Cardinals, as when you at least look at this team’s recent history, they often built their teams with aging talent or veterans who established themselves elsewhere. This created shorter windows for success, and albeit a few outliers, we saw far more losses than wins.
The fact that this team has so many youngsters is the only stat line I need to prove that these aren’t the same sorry Arizona Cardinals. Yeah, they’re losing, but young teams lose a lot, especially if coaching staffs and front offices are rebuilding them from scratch. So these aren’t the same old Cardinals - this is what a true rebuild looks like.