One pending free agent the Arizona Cardinals can steal from the remaining playoff teams
The Arizona Cardinals have some serious cap space in free agency for 2024, and there are a few players on the championship contenders they could pursue.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals should be paying close attention to some pending unrestricted free agents set to play in each respective conference championship game. They have enough cap space to bring in ample talent or at the absolute least, sound role players, and clearly, the four teams battling it out for a spot in the Super Bowl possess quite a few.
Below, you will meet four players who will be unrestricted free agents come March should they choose not to re-sign with their current teams between now and when free agency kicks off. These aren’t all superstars, but instead, players who would factor in as good fits for the Cardinals. That being said, however, you will be impressed with a couple of names listed below.
Who can the Arizona Cardinals sign away from the remaining contenders?
1 - Justin Madubuike, DT/Baltimore Ravens
If the Cardinals are looking for a prize free agent, then Justin Madubuike is the guy they must go after. For one, he’s still relatively young, and since defensive line is a major position of need, it’s one Monti Ossenfort must heavily invest in, ideally in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Justin Madubuike could even top the Cardinals list if he decides to test the market, but the obvious obstacle here would be convincing him to join a team that is still rebuilding over staying with a championship contender. Arizona has the money to sway Madubuike, but they need to sell him the plan that Ossenfort has for this football team, or else he will be tough to get.
But if the Cards manage to bring him to Glendale, they will have completely transformed their defensive line. Madubuike, Dante Stills, and a soon-to-be revealed rookie in April would form a tenacious trio with the likes of Roy Lopez and Jonathan Ledbetter factoring in as rotational pieces if they stuck around.