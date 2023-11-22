3 pending unrestricted free agents who have already won a spot on the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
It’s never too early to start talking about the Arizona Cardinals offseason. Here are three pending unrestricted free agents who have already won a spot in 2024.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals offseason doesn’t start for nearly another two months, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who most likely earned their way back onto the team. And funnily enough, these are players who you may not have had pegged to return in 2024 at the beginning of the season.
For example, Marquise Brown looked like he would be a shoo-in, but his recent struggles have shown us that the former first-round pick may continue his career elsewhere. But that’s not the case for the following three names on this list.
One player was almost certainly signing to be a stopgap, and he knew general manager Monti Ossenfort from their time in Tennessee before strong performances have warranted a spot on the team in 2024. Another just reminded us why he’s such an effective position player, and the third could be the most underrated linebacker on the team.
3 unrestricted free agents who will re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals
1 - Kevin Strong, DL
When Kevin Strong first signed with the Arizona Cardinals, my first reaction was, “Great, they just found a decent depth player for a year.” That mentality has since changed, and Strong is, at worst, someone who will provide depth in the coming season.
Thanks to injuries ravaging the defensive line, Strong stepped up and has played more than respectable football. He has eight starts in 10 games, with 32 combined tackles, a fumble recovery, 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, six pressures, and only two missed tackles.
Regardless of whether Ossenfort acquires a few more puzzle pieces to fill the gaps and send Strong further down on the depth chart, it’s clear the 27-year-old has found a home in the desert for at least another season. Over the next five months, we will find out what Strong’s future role looks like in Glendale.