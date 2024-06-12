PFF believes Arizona Cardinals have a tough schedule ahead of them in 2024
By Brandon Ray
When the Arizona Cardinals finished in last place for the second consecutive season last year, one factor that they should have been looking forward to was who their opponents would be in 2024. A team that finishes in last place will take on other teams that also finished in last place in their respective divisions. In 2024, the Cardinals will take on the AFC East and NFC North (both the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears finished in last place). As far as other last place teams, the Cardinals will take on the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers.
Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals coaching staff have a better roster that was built up by Monti Ossenfort and the front office. Kyler Murray will get a full season under Gannon with promising young weapons on the outside for him. Arizona’s 2024 season will be an exciting year for Cardinals fans, but the road may not be easy for them.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF Power Rankings), the Cardinals have the 10th toughest schedule next season. They are one of only two NFC teams that were in the top ten on this list, with the other one being the Los Angeles Rams.
When looking at the opponents for the Cardinals, there is no doubt that there is improvement amongst most of them. They will be tasked to take on various star players, both in and out of conference. While they will face some great competition, anything can happen on the field. There will be games when the Cardinals are in complete control and others where they are struggling and playing from behind.
This “top ten” tough schedule for Arizona kicks off against the Buffalo Bills where the new look Cardinals will take on a top three quarterback in Josh Allen. Get ready Cardinals fans, before you know it, kickoff will be here and we will be watching football once again after a long offseason.