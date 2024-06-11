4 nightmare scenarios for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
Every season, each NFL team has aspirations for accomplishing big goals. While some goals are more realistic for some teams than others, it is always great to dream about what could be by the time February rolls around and we are getting ready for kickoff in the Super Bowl. We all know that teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals (if Joe Burrow can stay healthy), Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions have legit reasons to prove that they can win the Super Bowl in 2024. On the other hand, teams like the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers will be trying to grow within their franchise with a restart in some aspects.
The Arizona Cardinals are in a tough spot. Will they make a run at the Super Bowl? More than likely it does not seem possible in 2024, but they are expected to take a big jump forwards because of the offseason they had. At the end of the day, Cardinals fans will take a successful 9-8 season with a first round playoff loss over another 4-13 season.
Things are looking up for the Cardinals but adversity and strike at any moment which could heavily disrupt a season.