PFF gives recognition to this Cardinals' UDFA signee
By Brandon Ray
It is very hard to become an NFL player, let alone get drafted during the NFL Draft. We see players drop down on draft boards that have the talent to atleast get drafted, as well seeing players that don’t get the chance to get the phone call about getting drafted. While it is a long wait for these players to not even get the call, there is still hope for them once the "Mr. Irrelevant" pick happens. One of the biggest rushes following the draft is teams signing undrafted free agents. The Arizona Cardinals’ first undrafted free agent signee was Colorado wide receiver Xavier Weaver.
Thomas Valentine from Pro Football Focus listed Weaver as a player that should be watched as he prepares for training camp with the Cardinals. Valentine discusses that Weaver is joining a wide receiver group that outside of Marvin Harrison Jr., needs more options. Arizona has a promising young wideout in Greg Dortch, as well as Michael Wilson. Aside from those three players, there is an argument that any of the other receivers could be on the roster for Week 1.
Averaging over 82 receiving yards a game, Weaver recorded 68 receptions for 908 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. He also added two rushing touchdowns.
The Cardinals might have themselves a little bit of wide receiver competition. Kyler Murray is going to need the best support group he can get for the 2024 season. Weaver has a chance to beat out guys like Zach Pascal or even Chris Moore, who have the NFL experience. Depending on what Weaver brings to camp, don’t be surprised if Weaver adds value to this core come Week 1. The Cardinals did not address the wide receiver position as much in free agency or the draft. Outside of drafting the best wideout in this draft class, there is still a little bit of a hole at the 4th/5th WR spot.