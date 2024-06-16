PFF has high fantasy football expectations for Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2024
By Brandon Ray
We are in a rough spot of the NFL offseason where minicamp is over and now we wait for an anticipated training camp to arrive. From now until then, there is not a lot of news unless something big happens. This is a great time for previews and predictions. It also a great time to focus on training camp battles that need to be watched across the league.
In addition, the early fantasy football rankings are starting to be finalized which is exciting for fans that play fantasy football. It is a time where fans compete and put together the best possible team, depending on what type of draft format they have and what the scoring system is.
With how the game of football has transitioned to a pass-heavy league, wide receivers have become crucial to have in fantasy. While players break out every year that are not mentioned before the start of the season, there are receivers that are a must have for every fantasy football player.
Jon Macri from Pro Football Focus Fantasy and Betting has created a wide receiver tier list and Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals made it into this tier.
Harrison Jr. is in the same tier as some of the elite receivers who had great fantasy seasons last year. It is interesting to see him in the same tier as Davante Adams, seeing as how the Raiders will have either Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew throwing him the ball this season but that shows you how high Adams’ ceiling is.
Putting Harrison Jr. in this tier means that there are high expectations for him this season, and how could anyone disagree? He is in the best situation possible with Kyler Murray on a Cardinals team that plays hard football and is competitive, despite the outcome. As fans are thinking about their fantasy drafts, Harrison Jr. should be high on their radar. If he can live up to his hype that has been surrounding him this offseason, he will be one of the most impactful players this season.