PFF includes all NFC West teams except Cardinals in recent position rankings list
By Brandon Ray
When it comes to the Arizona Cardinals, there are not a lot of well-known players on the roster with the exception of a few players like Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., Budda Baker and James Conner. Outside of this group, fans who are not fans of the Cardinals may not know much else about Arizona. That could easily change in 2024 if the Cardinals produce on the field and make a statement next season.
Pro Football Focus has been coming out with position rankings lists recently and Sam Monson from PFF has created an interior defender list heading into the 2024 season. With Rams legend Aaron Donald retiring this past offseason, Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive lineman Chris Jones has taken the top spot which is followed by Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants and Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets.
Monson put four defensive linemen from the NFC West on this and none of them were from the Cardinals. On this list were Javon Hargrave (No. 7), Kobie Turner (No. 16), Leonard Williams (No. 17), and Byron Murphy II (No. 25). As a matter of fact, Murphy was the only rookie on this list, which makes sense seeing as how high his ceiling is as a player in the NFL.
It is surprising to have a rookie on this list seeing as how they have not played a down in the NFL, but then again, the Cardinals rookie wideout in Harrison Jr. is getting a lot of respect across the league as someone who is a top receiving option this year so it does create a balance.
It should be no surprise that a Cardinals player is not listed here. Arizona was ranked as one of the worst run defenses from last season and they have a ton to prove in 2024. Monti Ossenfort did sign veterans Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols and while that is a hopeful upgrade, it is nothing flashy as of right now.