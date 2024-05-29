PFF ranks Marvin Harrison Jr. as high fantasy football WR for 2024
By Brandon Ray
As we approach the end of May, we are getting one step closer to the start of the 2024 NFL season. Not only does that mean football is almost back, but it is almost fantasy football season as well. If you play fantasy, then you know what an exciting time is when the draft rolls around and you look to claim glory in your league. Depending on what kind of league you are in, scoring formats can be different which affects how draft strategies work. Maybe running backs and wide receivers are more valued, or some leagues may even have a quarterback high-scoring format. Either way, it is important to get a well-balanced team with atleast one superstar.
Nathan Jahnke from Pro Football Focus came out with a Fantasy Football rankings list in which the top 125 wide receivers are listed heading into the 2024 season. At the top in tier one are players like Ceedee Lamb and Tyreek Hill for obvious reasons. Then it goes into the second and third tiers where there is Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson (which is unusual based on his career production), A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Puka Nacua.
Going into the fourth tier, it starts out with Drake London and Chris Olave. Then at No. 12, Jahnke lists Arizona Cardinals’ wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. which is a perfect placement seeing as how talented Harrison Jr. is.
Being drafted with the 4th overall pick, Harrison Jr. is a big player who has a high ceiling in a Cardinals’ offense that has Kyler Murray behind center. We have not seen a more perfect setup than Harrison will get for his rookie season. While we have seen players like Ja’Marr Chase and Puka Nacua succeed in their rookie season, Chase had Joe Burrow who was coming off of a torn ACL and Nacua was a fifth round pick that almost no one knew about when he was drafted.
There is no doubt that Harrison Jr. will go sooner than later in fantasy drafts this year. As long as Murray is able to stay healthy and Harrison continues on his production from his Ohio State days, he will become a must for fantasy players in 2024 and beyond.