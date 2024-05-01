PFF lists Cardinals' RB Trey Benson as loser from NFL Draft
By Brandon Ray
The best part about the NFL offseason is seeing the predictions and takes that fans and analysts make for each team. Anything is possible and this is the time to make predictions no matter how ridiculous they are. With the NFL Draft over and past us, we will continue to see and hear about who came out of the NFL Draft as winners and losers. For example, one of the biggest winners that came out of the draft was Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who the Kansas City Chiefs traded up for in the first round. Worthy enters the league with the best quarterback on the same team as him. Then there were losers such as the Atlanta Falcons, who opted to spend the 8th overall pick on QB Michael Penix Jr. dispute signing Kirk Cousins to a 4-year, $180 million deal this past offseason.
The Arizona Cardinals spent the 66th overall pick on Florida State running back Trey Benson who now teams up with James Conner, who had a career year last season with the Cardinals. Nathan Jahnke from Pro Football Focus posted an article about the winners and losers from the draft, and listed Benson as a loser going to the Cardinals.
Yes, Conner is going to be the main back behind Kyler Murray. However, let’s not forget that Conner is set to be a free agent after the 2024 season. The chances of Conner to have another big productive season like last year are not as great as the Cardinals will now have Murray back under center along with a hopeful passing game that features wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Conner is going to be 29 years old when the season starts and Arizona decided to prepare for the future without him. Monti Ossenfort drafted Benson as the second running back off the board and both players have similar play styles. They provide size and can run both inside and outside the tackles.
Conner will be the main guy to start the season, but don’t count out Benson getting some reps throughout the season. He walks into a situation where he can learn the game without having all of the pressure on him. Then if Conner is not on the team next year, Benson should resume the role as the main back in the backfield.