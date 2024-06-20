PFF ranks Cardinals' RB room lower than they should have
By Brandon Ray
If there was one factor that the Arizona Cardinals can be proud of from last season, it was their rushing attack. They were in the top five of the league in terms of rushing yards with 2,365 yards and had 17 rushing touchdowns which ranked 9th in the NFL. Running back James Conner has the best year of his career in a big down season for the Cardinals. Even though he missed four games, he still managed to rush for over 1,000 yards and added on a team high seven rushing touchdowns. Since then, the Cardinals have drafted rookie running back Trey Benson to pair with Conner, as well as added fantastic blockers in the NFL Draft with offensive lineman Isaiah Adams and tight end Tip Reiman.
The Cardinals could very well be at the top of the league once again in rushing because Kyler Murray does have the rushing ability to make big plays with his legs. However, the running back room for the Cardinals does not seem to be as promising heading into 2024.
Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus created a running back room rankings list heading into 2024 and the duo of Conner and Benson did not get the best ranking, considering how effectively the Cardinals ran the ball last season. Sikkema placed the Cardinals at #16 despite being in the top five last year.
While the Cardinals improved the passing game with acquiring Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones this past offseason, along with already having Trey McBride and Michael Wilson, Arizona is still going to run the ball effectively and it will help them win football games.
With Conner heading into a contract year, that already puts him in a great spot to have another great year before getting atleast one more time (from Arizona or somewhere else). With Benson, he has a similar playing style to Conner so the transition from Florida State to the Cardinals’ offense should not be a huge adjustment. This duo has the chance to become one of if not the best rushing combo in 2024.