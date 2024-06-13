PFF recognizes this underrated Cardinals player heading into 2024
By Brandon Ray
Pro Football Focus has been busy with their position rankings this offseason and there have been some Cardinals that have made it on to them. Thomas Valenti from PFF recently posted a position ranking, with a focus on the center position. Cardinals’ center Hjalte Froholdt not only made the list, but was put in the top-20.
According to Valentine, Froholdt finished the 2023 season with a 64.1 grade and was a great pass-blocker as well. Froholdt was ranked as the 19th best center going into the 2024 season. Froholdt was the highest ranked center in the NFC West and was followed by Jake Brendel of the San Francisco 49ers (No. 21), Steve Avila of the Los Angeles Rams (No. 22) and Olu Oluwatimi of the Seattle Seahawks (No. 30). Being recognized s
After bouncing around from the New England Patriots to the Cleveland Browns, Froholdt signed with the Cardinals last offseason and earned himself a starting role with the Cardinals and will now look to lead this offensive line in helping to protect Kyler Murray.
The Cardinals addressed their offensive line this offseason in both free agency and the NFL Draft. Froholdt could easily become the team’s center moving forward and earn himself a second contract with the Cardinals if he can continue to keep up his production. He has had a full offseason with a healthy Kyler Murray ready to go so Froholt will need to be ready to go.
The Cardinals’ offensive line gave up 42 total sacks between three quarterbacks last year in which they will need to find a way to keep lowering that number. However, it was nowhere near one of the worst in the league. This is a critical year for the Cardinals and it starts up front led by Froholdt. The Cardinals’ front office has worked too hard this offseason for the offensive line not to show up and allow the big plays to happen on offense.