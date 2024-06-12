This Kyler Murray prediction could be worrisome for Cardinals fans
It feels just like yesterday that the Arizona Cardinals spent the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. Somehow though, Murray has already spent half a decade playing quarterback in the NFL and sadly, both Murray and the Cardinals have little to show for it.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report has an alarming prediction about Murray, predicting that this time next year the Cardinals signal-caller could be playing for a different team. He asked if the Cardinals would accept a third straight underwhelming season from their former first-overall selection.
"It's tricky, because there are practically no cap savings associated with releasing Murray next offseason. The only way to really save cash by moving on would be via trade, but it's hard to envision that if the 26-year-old isn't able to get onto the field for a dozen or more games yet again.- Brad Gagnon
But wilder things happen often in this league. Aaron Rodgers' contract didn't look any more escapable last offseason, nor did Russell Wilson's this offseason, and yet the Packers and Broncos moved on anyway."
Could this be Kyler Murray's last season with the Cardinals?
The NFL is unpredictable so, sure, Murray could very well be traded next offseason, especially if the Cardinals struggle again in 2024 and end up with a high draft pick. Murray signed a five-year extension worth $230.5 million in 2022 and hasn't lived up to the massive deal so far, missing time in late 2022 and most of the 2023 with an ACL injury.
That being said, when Murray came back at the end of the 2023 season, the offense was humming. He'll have Marvin Harrison Jr. to throw to this year too, so there are little excuses for him when it comes to winning games and getting the Cardinals back to the playoffs again.
As for Gagnon's write-up, as I said, anything can happen. If the Cardinals are bad for a third straight year, then yes, Murray will probably be linked to trade rumors in the offseason. If the team is competitive or injuries are the clear indicator for why they're not winning, then Kyler Murray's job as the Arizona Cardinals quarterback should be safe.