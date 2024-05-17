PFF suggests Kyler Murray as a great value fantasy football player for 2024
By Brandon Ray
Before you know it, we will be getting ready for the NFL season that starts on Thursday, September 5th where the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens open up the season. We have an exciting Week 1 schedule for all 32 teams that will conclude with a Monday night matchup between the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. Before the start of the regular season, many NFL fans find themselves in fantasy football leagues, drafting their teams for the new season.
When it comes to fantasy football, it is an exciting yet stressful time. You can build the best roster possible but get hit with the worst kind of injury luck. Imagine how fantasy football players who drafted quarterback Andrew Luck before the 2019 season and then get hit with the sudden retirement news. Anything is possible when it comes to fantasy.
Nic Bodiford from Pro Football Focus suggested that when it comes rounds 4-10, Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray could be a great value player in that range. Bodiford could not be anymore correct with this prediction.
Bodiford mentions that Murray made the best out of the situation he had when he came from his torn ACL last season, which included elevating the Cardinals’ offense with the limited weapons he had. With an offseason of full health, Murray should be able to get his knee stronger and work on his game to get back to what he was before the injury.
In addition, Cardinals’ general manager Monti Ossenfort loaded up the Arizona offense with plenty of weapons for Murray. The biggest addition is obviously Marvin Harrison Jr. but then it is followed by Zay Jones and Trey Benson. Not to mention, the Cardinals addressed the offensive line across the board by adding Jonah Williams in free agency, as well as drafting Isaiah Adams and Christian Jones.
If you plan on playing in a fantasy football league in 2024, keep an eye on Murray as he could be a big difference maker.