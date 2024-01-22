8 players in the 2024 Senior Bowl Arizona Cardinals fans must get familiar with
Arizona Cardinals fans should tune in to watch the top talents in college football square off in the annual Senior Bowl.
By Sion Fawkes
Last week, we talked about players to get familiar with who accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Now, it’s time to discuss those who will appear in the Senior Bowl, and there is talent across the landscape. One look at the rosters shows that the Arizona Cardinals should add a good deal of prospects playing in the game to their board, but let’s look at some of the names from mid-major and smaller schools who could also be a good fit.
Below, you won’t see anyone playing for a top-tier team in Power Five Conferences, so the prospects listed may be new names to you. But that doesn’t mean they’re not worth taking on Day 3 of April’s Draft or even earlier, so let’s look at eight players at either positions of need or potential positions of need.
Arizona Cardinals fans must get familiar with the following Senior Bowl invitees
1 - Kimani Vidal, RB/Troy
Kimani Vidal is just 5’8, but at 215 pounds, he possesses a solid build and his 781 carries at Troy prove he can also be durable. Vidal never dominated with the Trojans, picking up 4,110 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry. But Emari Demercado also didn’t have the most eye-popping college numbers, and Vidal is at least a notch above the formerly undrafted rookie.
2 - Malachi Corley, WR/Louisville
Like the receivers covered in the East-West Shrine Bowl piece, Malachi Corley isn’t that large target the Cardinals may be looking for. However, if they want a receiver who can get open often, it’s Corley, as he recorded 259 receptions in four seasons at Louisville. The Cardinal also found the endzone 29 times, including 11 in each of his last two seasons, so even if he lacks size, he would be worth taking a long look at.