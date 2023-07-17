Top 5 players on Arizona Cardinals defense who will comprise long-term core
The Arizona Cardinals may be rebuilding, but they have players on defense who will make up the defensive core for at least the next five to seven seasons.
By Sion Fawkes
1 - Budda Baker, S
And yes, I am confident that the Arizona Cardinals will work out a deal with safety Budda Baker that will keep him around for the next five to seven seasons. While Baker asked for a trade if the Cards didn’t give him the extension and money that he wanted, it also shows that the star safety wants to stick around if the price is right.
We further saw Baker’s desire to stick around when he stated he would show up for minicamp, something he did last month, even if it was more of a business trip than anything else. And judging from what executives around the league are saying, it should provide further reassurance that Baker will be in the desert for a while:
""That guy won't be going anywhere. That's the last guy you trade. A true difference-maker." "- Unnamed NFL Executive
If top executives around the league don’t see Baker wearing a different uniform in the fall, neither should you. He will be making plays in a Cardinals uniform this season, and that will be a recurring theme for a long time.
Source: Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL's top 10 safeties for 2023 by Jeremy Fowler, ESPN.com
(Contract information provided by Spotrac)