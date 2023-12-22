4 players from the Arizona Cardinals defense who could be cut in 2024
There are several components of the Arizona Cardinals defense who have not earned the right to be back with the unit next season.
By Jim Koch
Dennis Gardeck - Outside Linebacker
No one would argue with the fact that Dennis Gardeck has an outstanding motor. What the 6 foot, 232 pounder lacks in size, he makes up for with heart and effort. However, Gardeck's production from the outside linebacker post is a bit underwhelming to say the least.
Okay, Gardeck does lead the Cardinals with five sacks. The problem is, the 29-year-old hasn't added to that total since November 12th. Gardeck hasn't been terrible by any means, but there's definitely a ceiling on what the former undrafted free agent can bring to the table.
Gardeck will go down as one of the best special teams performers in Arizona history. Expecting the Illinois native to have the same type of success on defense, however, may have been a reach. Ossenfort and company will need to determine if a veteran who contributes primarily as a wedge-buster is worth the $3.4 million he'll count against the salary cap in '24.