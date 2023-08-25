3 players the Arizona Cardinals must trade to actually be in tank mode
The Arizona Cardinals may have made three trades on Thursday, but they are hardly enough to logically claim they are tanking the 2023 season.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - D.J. Humphries
One of the better, but more underrated members of the Arizona Cardinals, D.J. Humphries will pick up right where he left off after he was forced to miss the 2023 season thanks to a back injury. Without Humphries, the Cards would likely move rookie Paris Johnson to left tackle, and upgrade Kelvin Beachum to right tackle.
Okay, but that’s still a solid duo, right? Absolutely, but the problem is, the Cards just got ultra-thin at the position if they traded someone like Humphries - you can also insert Beachum as the trade piece and still get the same conundrum.
How bad could things get if the Cards a) traded someone like Humphries, and b) either Johnson or Beachum ended up missing a game or a few because of an injury? At the moment, the Redbirds have Badara Traore and Jackson Barton listed as backups at tackle behind Beachum.
Dennis Daley is another name who played the position last year with the Tennessee Titans. But if you know anything about how that went, you can accurately claim it’s best that he sticks to guard.