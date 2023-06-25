5 players who are definitely entering their final season with Arizona Cardinals
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals will be a team in transition for the 2023 season and early into the 2024 offseason, meaning they will part ways with a few more players.
This season, the Arizona Cardinals have very few players aged 30 and over, but you can expect the Redbirds will continue to get younger for 2024, and that means cutting ties with their older, more experienced veterans that they can replace with younger talent.
Below, you will see four of the five players entering their final year with the Cards whose age has sailed north of 30. So who are the Cards cutting ties with or letting walk following the season? Here are five names.
5 players definitely in their last season with the Arizona Cardinals
1 - Colt McCoy, QB
The Arizona Cardinals already drafted Colt McCoy’s successor in Clayton Tune. It also wouldn’t surprise me if Tune opened the season as the starting quarterback, given the rookie’s overall youth, charisma, and for the moment, limitless potential.
This would relegate McCoy to being the Cards third-string quarterback when Kyler Murray returns. And since McCoy is in the final year of his deal, expect the Cards to opt not to re-sign him for 2024. There is also a possibility McCoy moves to the broadcast booth next year.
2 - Zach Ertz, TE
While Zach Ertz’s contract doesn’t expire until 2025, the Cards could cut him following the season to save cap space. Arizona has a potential out in Ertz’s contract listed at just over $21.497 million at $4 million in dead cap.
It’s also worth noting that the Cardinals brought on a couple of promising rookies as priority free agents at tight end following the 2024 NFL Draft. Add in a potential piece with International Pathway Program participant Bernhard Seikovits, and it’s highly possible Ertz doesn’t stick around much longer.