5 players who are definitely entering their final season with Arizona Cardinals
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Dennis Gardeck, EDGE
I initially had Dennis Gardeck as a cut candidate going into the 2023 season, but it looks as though he’s in the Arizona Cardinals plans for at least 2023. However, with so many young edge rushers that now include former first round pick Zaven Collins, Gardeck will become the odd man out once Myjai Sanders and Cam Thomas make their respective jumps, and rookie B.J. Ojulari catches on.
And once again, the Cards are making a cost-effective decision here, as releasing Gardeck before June 1st, 2024 will only count $666, 668 in dead cap going into the 2024 season. The Cards will save $2.8 million in the process.
4 - Antonio Hamilton, CB
A seasoned veteran, the 30-year-old Hamilton will be a starter early in the season. But with Garrett Williams and Kei’Trel Clark gaining experience as the season wears on, look for Hamilton to take a back seat as the Cards favor the rookies.
Hamilton only signed on for another season, which makes him more than expendable as the Arizona Cardinals will look to add even more young talent to the secondary in 2024. If Isaiah Simmons sticks around, then Hamilton, at best, would be a fourth corner even if general manager Monti Ossenfort decided to hold even at the position and refrain from adding talent during the following offseason.