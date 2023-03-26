5 Intriguing players remain free-agent options for the Arizona Cardinals
CORNERBACK - Shaquill Griffin
Arizona's one addition to their cornerbacks room this offseason is Antonio Hamilton, a 30-year-old who played reasonably well for the organization in 2022. Retaining the cover guy is all well and good, but the Cards need additional help if they hope to hold up against the league's high-octane passing attacks.
Shaquill Griffin, a seventh-year vet, would be much more dependable in that regard. Actually, the 27-year-old would instantly become the squad's number-one cornerback if he joined the Cardinals secondary. In 76 professional starts (72 starts), Griffin has been credited with 327 tackles, six interceptions and 59 passes defensed in stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Jaguars.
Arizona has concentrated on handing out just one or two-year deals this offseason. Griffin, a 6 foot,198 pounder who was released by Jacksonville earlier this month, would likely fall in line with that type of agreement at this juncture of his professional career.