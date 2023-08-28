Top 7 potential practice squad candidates for the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals will cut down to their final 53-man roster in just two short days. But there are plenty of potential practice squad candidates to re-sign.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Jesse Luketa, EDGE
I had no room to add Luketa to my final 53-man roster projection, but if there is one player I’m convinced will make the final roster that’s on this list in reality, it’s him. Luketa logged six tackles and a quarterback hit this preseason, but he also showed that he can play on both sides of the ball.
If you watched yesterday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, we saw him playing some fullback, and that alone will increase his value. Luketa also saw a lot of time on special teams when he got into games last year, and that trend also continued in the preseason.
4 - Ben Stille, DE
Like Luketa, Ben Stille is yet another one who could sneak their way onto the final 53, but again, I’m basing this list on my projection from yesterday, and Stille lost out thanks to the numbers game. But he produced well in all three contests, recording nine tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, and a quarterback hit.
And given the potential volatility at defensive line, he may just creep onto the 53-man roster at some point. Stille is a player the Cards jumped at during the offseason if you remember correctly, so it’s likely that the coaching staff and front office see serious value in him.
5 - Blake Whiteheart, TE
Blake Whiteheart was great in Preseason Week 1 before he caught just two passes in Weeks 2 and 3 combined. He finished with seven catches for 77 yards, so the overall productivity is there.
In previous 53-man roster predictions, I had Whiteheart winning a spot, but now, Noah Togiai could be the frontrunner following an outstanding game in Preseason Week 3. Togiai also had a good camp and like Luketa, he’s also capable of playing multiple positions.