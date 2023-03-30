Top 3 potential uniform redesigns for the Arizona Cardinals
With rumors swirling about potential new uniforms for the Arizona Cardinals, what should the possible new threads look like? Here are my top three.
Is it finally happening? You’re seeing rumors regarding new uniforms for the Arizona Cardinals this season from credible outlets like AZCentral, among others.
That said, it’s possible that new uniforms are finally on the horizon for the Cards, and they are long-past overdue. They also couldn’t have come at a better time, when the team appears to be heading toward a new era.
So what will these new threads look like? Here are three possible uniform redesigns for the Redbirds.
3 possible uniform redesigns for the Arizona Cardinals
1 - State Flag Uniforms
If there is one thing I loved about the old state flag uniforms, it’s that the Arizona Cardinals often wore their white jerseys at home as opposed to their cardinal jerseys. This gave fans more opportunity to see more variety for the road team, and it also saved the cardinal jerseys for rarer occasions.
If the Cards are indeed planning a uniform unveiling, these old school threads would be an instant hit with most fans. The only change they need to make here is for the cardinal jersey to also boast the state flag.
2 - Black Takes Over
While the black helmet’s addition was controversial, the Arizona Cardinals actually looked pretty good in them. At least from my subjective opinion.
Sure, some may claim they look too Falcon-like, and that could be the case. At least until 2025 rolls around and the Falcons satisfy everyone by returning to their red helmets. Or at least that’s what the team SHOULD do.
If the Cardinals went with a black helmet, black jersey look, preferably one without all the mid-2000s piping, they would boast a sleek, clean uniform with few frills.
3 - Mixing Old and New
If I were to guess, the likeliest possibility is that the Arizona Cardinals will mix old threads with the new. This would mean keeping elements of the current uniform that work, like the current helmet logo and number font.
It could also mean rolling with some new elements, like perhaps a red facemask and new striping patterns. However, the base could more closely resemble the state flag look.
This would give the fans something fresh, but familiar, and it’s the type of approach you’re seeing from numerous teams in the NFL these days, notably the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Los Angeles Chargers.
