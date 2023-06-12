Fansided
Raising Zona

Predicting the Arizona Cardinals depth chart for 2023 (mini-camp edition)

By Sion Fawkes

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during organized team activities at Dignity
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during organized team activities at Dignity / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 4
Next
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during voluntary Organized Team Activities at the / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY

Defensive End/Tackle

L.J. Collier, Carlos Watkins, Kevin Strong, Dante Stills

Depending on the scheme/alignment, this group could either line up as interior or exterior defensive linemen. Collier and Watkins will win the starting jobs, with the former taking advantage of his change of scenery. Watkins could ultimately rotate in and out with Kevin Strong and rookie Dante Stills

Defensive Tackle

Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence

Neither Leki Fotu nor Rashard Lawrence have enjoyed brilliant NFL careers, but if the Arizona Cardinals still want characteristics of a 3-4 defense, they will factor in as the starting defensive/nose tackles. However, they could become backups in a 4-3 alignment. 

Defensive End/Edge

Zaven Collins, Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas, B.J. Ojulari

Once again, this one depends on the scheme Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis wish to implement, so they could line up as ends, or they could stand up and add pressure as outside linebackers. 

Linebacker

Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, Owen Pappoe, Josh Woods, Zeke Turner

Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, and Owen Pappoe could be the starters if the Cardinals opt to use a 4-3 look, but you can count on White and Barnes to open the season as the dynamic duo if the Redbirds go with a 3-4. Pappoe will get looks as a rotational piece, while Josh Woods and Zeke Turner find roster spots as special teamers. 

Cornerback

Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark, Kris Boyd

Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton will likely open the season as the starters until Garrett Williams has acclimated. Christian Matthew and Kei’Trel Clark could factor in as the respective nickel and dime backs, while Kris Boyd makes the team as a special teamer. 

Home/Cardinals Roster