Predicting the Arizona Cardinals depth chart for 2023 (mini-camp edition)
By Sion Fawkes
Defensive End/Tackle
L.J. Collier, Carlos Watkins, Kevin Strong, Dante Stills
Depending on the scheme/alignment, this group could either line up as interior or exterior defensive linemen. Collier and Watkins will win the starting jobs, with the former taking advantage of his change of scenery. Watkins could ultimately rotate in and out with Kevin Strong and rookie Dante Stills.
Defensive Tackle
Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence
Neither Leki Fotu nor Rashard Lawrence have enjoyed brilliant NFL careers, but if the Arizona Cardinals still want characteristics of a 3-4 defense, they will factor in as the starting defensive/nose tackles. However, they could become backups in a 4-3 alignment.
Defensive End/Edge
Zaven Collins, Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas, B.J. Ojulari
Once again, this one depends on the scheme Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis wish to implement, so they could line up as ends, or they could stand up and add pressure as outside linebackers.
Linebacker
Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, Owen Pappoe, Josh Woods, Zeke Turner
Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, and Owen Pappoe could be the starters if the Cardinals opt to use a 4-3 look, but you can count on White and Barnes to open the season as the dynamic duo if the Redbirds go with a 3-4. Pappoe will get looks as a rotational piece, while Josh Woods and Zeke Turner find roster spots as special teamers.
Cornerback
Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark, Kris Boyd
Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton will likely open the season as the starters until Garrett Williams has acclimated. Christian Matthew and Kei’Trel Clark could factor in as the respective nickel and dime backs, while Kris Boyd makes the team as a special teamer.