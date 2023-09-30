Predicting the Arizona Cardinals next four games after better-than-expected start
After a better-than-expected start to the season, should we further change the narrative surrounding the Arizona Cardinals? Let’s explore their next four games.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals sit at 1-2 and they have quite an unenviable test ahead of them for Week 4 when they face the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have blown out two of their first three opponents, and a young Cardinals team looks completely overmatched.
But, the Cards managed to upset the Dallas Cowboys last week, so perhaps not all hope is lost. Below, I’m revealing my official prediction for this Sunday and the following three weeks when the Cards square off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Seattle Seahawks.
Can they beat any of the aforementioned teams and throw yet another wrench into the “tanking” narrative? While the Niners game doesn’t look winnable, the Cards could realistically sneak up on the Bengals, the Rams, and the Seahawks. Keep reading to discover who I got the Cardinals slated to conquer, and who might just conquer them.
Predicting the Arizona Cardinals next four games
1 - at San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have won their first three games by an average of 16 points and they will be ultra-tough to beat at Levi’s Stadium. While it’s fair that the Cowboys blew out a pair of teams before the Cardinals got the best of them, the 49ers are a totally different breed.
If the Cards can keep up the creativity and occasional trickery, maybe they will confuse the Niners defense enough to keep things interesting. But it would be tough to see Arizona keeping pace with them in the second half, something that has cursed the Redbirds all season long.
While I want to say the Cards will keep pace long enough to perhaps win a nail-biter, it’s not realistic. The Niners take this one and they hand the Cardinals their first multi-possession loss of the season.