Predicting the Arizona Cardinals next four games after better-than-expected start
After a better-than-expected start to the season, should we further change the narrative surrounding the Arizona Cardinals? Let’s explore their next four games.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Cincinnati Bengals
Something tells me Joe Burrow’s calf will give him issues all season, and he won’t look as sharp when they visit the desert in Week 5. That should play into the Arizona Cardinals defense’s hands, even if Burrow has done enough to keep Cincy in their previous two games.
Unlike in recent seasons, the Cards have also played well at home so far in 2023, outscoring opponents 56-47 in Weeks 2 and 3. With Burrow’s nagging injury possibly slowing him down combined with the Cardinals ability to score at State Farm Stadium, the Redbirds take this one as Kyler Murray Watch may also spice up the storylines leading into the game.
3 - at Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams shocked the NFL landscape in Week 1 and defeated the Seattle Seahawks by three possessions. In Week 2, they became the only team so far to not lose to the 49ers by three possessions, before they lost a narrow one to the Bengals.
The Cards have won their previous two regular season games at SoFi Stadium, so recent history is on their side. And better yet, they won both of those games by two or more possessions. That trend will continue in 2023, and the Cards snag Jonathan Gannon his first road win as an NFL head coach.