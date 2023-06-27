Predicting the Arizona Cardinals upcoming quarterback competition
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have three career backups and a rookie looking to get the starting nod for Week 1 with Kyler Murray on the mend. Who will win the battle?
The Arizona Cardinals have quite the quarterback competition coming up, with Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune, David Blough, and Jeff Driskel looking to open the season as the starting quarterback. So who’s going to win the battle to be the stopgap before incumbent starter Kyler Murray is cleared to return?
The experienced Colt McCoy will come in as the projected starter, as he has by far the greatest amount of chemistry with the Cardinals supporting cast. However, in an offense that coordinator Drew Petzing will design to fit Kyler Murray, Jeff Driskel could have an early advantage.
Clayton Tune is a rookie. But whether you’re a first round pick or a seventh round pick, fans will always clamor for a rookie to start if the incumbent hasn’t lived up to expectations. And it’s an easy guess that Tune will be the popular pick among the Cardinals fan base.
David Blough is the fourth candidate, but with a career record of 0-7 coupled with the fact he’s never impressed in any of his stops, I’m eliminating him first. This leaves the trio of McCoy, Tune, and Driskel to battle it out while Blough fights for a simple roster spot.
Who will win the Arizona Cardinals quarterback competition
Tune has the confidence and the charisma, but the question is, can he prove it during camp? Something that Tune has working in his favor is his athleticism, and as with Driskel, the projected offensive scheme would suit him well.
Then again, there is still McCoy’s experience. But other than that, what else does the 36-year-old bring? He’s always had limitations since his rookie season in 2010, and he proved early in his career that he’s not a starter in this league. If the Cards rolled with McCoy, they won’t be winning many games.
However, McCoy’s 13 seasons in the league also means he can be an incredible mentor for whoever wins this competition. So who’s winning this thing? The guy who Jonathan Gannon and Company believe will give the Cardinals their best chance to win.
It won’t be Blough, as outlined earlier. And it won’t be Driskel, who like Blough, has proven himself to be nothing but a low-key journeyman.
We also highlighted that it won’t be McCoy unless the Arizona Cardinals do plan on tanking. That leaves Clayton Tune, who I’ve been indicating in many previous pieces that he would ultimately win the QB battle out of camp. I’ve also said he’s the guy who should win the battle.
Source: Four-way Quarterback Battle for possible Week 1 start by Andy Kwong, RevengeOfTheBirds.com