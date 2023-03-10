Predictions! Who will the Arizona Cardinals re-sign? Who will they let walk?
NFL Free Agency is around the corner, and the Arizona Cardinals might look to keep a few of their own free agents. Others, they will let walk.
The Arizona Cardinals would be wise to retain a few of their pending free agents. While they want to get younger, and rightfully so, there are a few seasoned veterans listed who they may want to stick around for leadership and stopgap purposes.
While the Cards have over 30 pending free agents, many of whom are barely worth mentioning, I decided to narrow the list to the 12 most notable names who could find themselves back in a cardinal and white uniform.
So what will happen to the following players? Keep reading for more.
Which notable free agents will the Arizona Cardinals re-sign?
1 - Zach Allen
Zach Allen is without a doubt the biggest name on the list. Given his age and productivity, he could fit into the Arizona Cardinals future plans, so chances are, general manager Monti Ossenfort will do all he can to re-sign him.
This isn’t to say Ossenfort will bring him back. But it’s safe to say Allen will return to the Redbirds in 2023 if the two sides can strike a deal. Prediction: Re-sign.
2 - Kelvin Beachum
Kelvin Beachum recently made headlines thanks to his statements regarding Kyler Murray. This could cause some friction between the two, but at 34, it’s tough to say whether Ossenfort will bring the 11-year veteran back. Perhaps Beachum already knows he won’t be returning.
He could, however, provide leadership skills and durability. But the Cards will likely move in a different, younger direction. Prediction: Let Walk.
3 - Antonio Hamilton
The journeyman played well for the Arizona Cardinals and worked his way into playing a significant role with the team. But at 30, it’s clear that he likely won’t be around when the Cards start winning games, so that initially leads me to believe he won’t re-sign.
However, there is word going around that Byron Murphy Jr might demand a large payday, despite his ongoing injury concerns. This tells me that the Cards will keep Hamilton around for another season. Prediction: Re-sign.