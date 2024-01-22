Projecting the future of 7 potential cut candidates for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals have quite a few cut candidates for 2024, and while some will indeed stay, others will be on their way out.
By Sion Fawkes
With the 2024 offseason and new league year approaching, the Arizona Cardinals have a lot of decisions to make moving forward with several key players from last season. Below, we are talking about seven candidates who could be wearing a new uniform next season, and former general manager Steve Keim brought in all but two of those listed.
Ultimately, we will see very few players from the days of Steve Keim sticking around Glendale, Arizona, especially with the Cardinals holding so many picks for the upcoming draft. They also have enough cap space to upgrade the positions listed alongside each pending cut candidate.
However, just because there may be talk regarding a potential cut, it doesn’t mean we won’t see them in a red and white uniform come training camp and the preseason. So will any of the listed players stick around the desert at any point next season?
5 cut candidates who could be finished with the Arizona Cardinals
1 - Rondale Moore, WR
The issue with Rondale Moore isn’t necessarily his lack of production in three seasons, but also his ability to fit the offense. Moore has become a tweener under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, but besides the occasional jaw-dropping play, Moore’s presence has either been nonexistent or made little effect.
Others in the lineup like Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and even Greg Dortch have brought more value, which further affects the third-year receiver. Overall, it’s tough to see Moore staying much longer should the Cardinals add another pass-catcher in free agency and draft a future No. 1 at the position.
Verdict: Cut